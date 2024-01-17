Eight possible candidates for the Saints’ next offensive coordinator

The New Orleans Saints have parted ways with long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 18 years with the organization. The announcement came after two turbulent offensive seasons following the departure of head coach Sean Payton.

General Manager Mickey Loomis must now find a replacement for Carmichael, one that hopefully produces more success with the talented offensive playmakers he has amassed. Here are eight candidates that could potentially replace Pete Carmichael.

Jerrod Johnson - Houston Texans, Quarterbacks Coach

In Johnson’s first year as the quarterback’s coach with the Houston Texans, he developed rookie QB CJ Stroud to a playoff victory. He’s an up-and-coming offensive coordinator candidate and was the top offensive coordinator choice for NOF.com on Tuesday. The 35-year-old could add some much-needed pizazz to the passing game and could perhaps pair nicely with veteran QB Derek Carr.

Klint Kubiak - San Francisco 49ers, Passing Game Coordinator

Kubiak is a name that has surfaced as the probable next Kyle Shanahan product to take a coordinator position. He was the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings back in 2021 but now returns to the coaching carousel with a year in San Francisco under his belt. He has already interviewed for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job along with Greg Olson.

Joe Bleymaier - Kansas City Chiefs, Passing Game Coordinator

Representing the Andy Reid coaching tree is the 41-year-old Bleymaier. He started with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive analyst and has worked his way up to passing game coordinator while collecting two Super Bowl victories. He’s been credited for his creativity and innovation by Andy Reid and is a hot candidate for multiple offensive coordinator vacancies across the league.

Saints offensive coaching staff:



OC: Vacant

QB: Ronald Curry

QB assistant: DJ Williams

RB: Vacant

WR: Vacant

WR assistant: Kevin Petry

TE: Clancy Barone

TE assistant: Jordan Traylor

OL: Doug Marrone

OL assistant: Jahri Evans

OL assistant: Kevin Carberry

Senior assistant: Vacant — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) January 16, 2024

Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints, Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

The one internal candidate on the list is beloved assistant coach Ronald Curry. Curry has been with the team since 2016 and has been seen as an energetic spark on an oftentimes dark and gloomy offense. He appears to be loved by his locker room and the fanbase and has eight seasons with Dennis Allen already. If the Saints want to keep it in-house, expect it to be Ronald Curry.

Tanner Engstrand - Detroit Lions, Passing Game Coordinator

Engstrand has been known as Detriot Lions' Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson’s right-hand man. Johnson’s offense has been outstanding this season and Engstrand has been instrumental in its success. He deserves a promotion for many reasons, but above all, making Jared Goff look like an MVP is borderline witchcraft.

Zac Robinson - Los Angeles Rams, Passing Game Coordinator

The Saints could certainly look to Zac Robinson for some McVay Magic. The 37-year-old has been integral to McVay’s offense since 2019 and is a top-four candidate for the Saints’ job according to Sports Illustrated. The young Robinson is a very likable candidate moving forward.

Brian Hartline - Ohio State, Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

The only college coach on this list comes from North New Orleans, also known as Ohio State University. Hartline is one of the Big Ten’s top offensive coordinators and could very well take his first NFL job next season. Maybe pairing Chris Olave back with his old OC is just what this offense needs.

Greg Olson - Seattle Seahawks - Quarterbacks Coach

Olson is one of the more experienced coaches on this list and has coached for eight different NFL teams. He was the offensive coordinator for four years (2018-2021) with Derek Carr’s Raiders but also brings recent experience under McVay’s Rams (2022) as an offensive assistant. If experience is what you want, then Olson is the move.

Honorable Mentions: Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady, John Gruden, Jay Gruden, Kliff Kingsbury