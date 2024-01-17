 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Saints part ways with Pete Carmichael

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints part ways with Carmichael-Canal St Chronicles

After another season with offensive struggle, the New Orleans Saints have decided to part ways with Pete Carmichael.

Saints part ways with Kodi Burns-CSC

New Orleans has also parted ways with two assistants under Carmichael, including wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Raiders interview Kris Richard-Saints Wire

A former Saints assistant is being looked at for one of the NFL’s coaching vacancies.

Ronald Powell dies at 32-Fox News

A standout linebacker at Florida and with the Saints, Powell died on Tuesday at the age of 32. No cause of death has been announced.

