Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Saints part ways with Pete Carmichael

After another season with offensive struggle, the New Orleans Saints have decided to part ways with Pete Carmichael.

New Orleans has also parted ways with two assistants under Carmichael, including wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

A former Saints assistant is being looked at for one of the NFL’s coaching vacancies.

A standout linebacker at Florida and with the Saints, Powell died on Tuesday at the age of 32. No cause of death has been announced.

#Saints make major moves to shake up the offensehttps://t.co/1UmYaVpyDk — ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) January 16, 2024