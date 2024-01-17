Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Saints part ways with Pete Carmichael

Saints part ways with Carmichael-Canal St Chronicles
After another season with offensive struggle, the New Orleans Saints have decided to part ways with Pete Carmichael.
Saints part ways with Kodi Burns-CSC
New Orleans has also parted ways with two assistants under Carmichael, including wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.
Raiders interview Kris Richard-Saints Wire
A former Saints assistant is being looked at for one of the NFL’s coaching vacancies.
Ronald Powell dies at 32-Fox News
A standout linebacker at Florida and with the Saints, Powell died on Tuesday at the age of 32. No cause of death has been announced.
