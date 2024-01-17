 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to interview Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher for OC job

New Orleans parted ways with long-time OC Pete Carmichael.

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for their vacant offensive coordinator job. New Orleans parted ways with long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on Tuesday.

Pitcher, 37, is part of the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay tree that has seen success across the league. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafluer, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor are all successful and talented coaches who have branched from this successful system.

The Saints are coming off a lackluster season that didn't meet expectations. One of New Orleans’ biggest offensive flaws was a lack of creativity in play calling. The Saints ranked towards the bottom of both play action and pre-snap motion.

Pitcher started his NFL coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2012. Pitcher joined the Bengals in 2016 as an offensive assistant before climbing the ranks to the quarterbacks coach. Pitcher has played a big role in the development of former first-overall pick Joe Burrow.

