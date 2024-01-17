Saints to interview Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher for OC job

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for their vacant offensive coordinator job. New Orleans parted ways with long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on Tuesday.

The Saints are interviewing Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher for the offensive coordinator job

Pitcher, 37, is part of the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay tree that has seen success across the league. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafluer, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor are all successful and talented coaches who have branched from this successful system.

Pitcher comes from that widespread McVay-Shanahan tree



He actually predates coach Zac Taylor though. Has been with the Bengals for 8 years, first as WR coach. Before that he worked in a scouting role with the Colts.

The Saints are coming off a lackluster season that didn't meet expectations. One of New Orleans’ biggest offensive flaws was a lack of creativity in play calling. The Saints ranked towards the bottom of both play action and pre-snap motion.

Pitcher started his NFL coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2012. Pitcher joined the Bengals in 2016 as an offensive assistant before climbing the ranks to the quarterbacks coach. Pitcher has played a big role in the development of former first-overall pick Joe Burrow.

