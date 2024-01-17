Saints Reacts Survey: Who should the Saints hire as their next offensive coordinator?

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints announced that they had parted ways with long time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, which now leaves one of the biggest coaching vacancies within the organization. The Saints have already started looking at potential OC candidates but will be taking their time during the search, per General Manager Mickey Loomis. The Saints could look at hiring outside the organization with Joe Brady, Jon Gruden and Jerrod Johnson or they could promote within by bringing up their current quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry.

But always, we want to hear from you. Who do you think the Saints should hire as their next offensive coordinator and are they headed in the right direction?

Vote in this week’s poll and let us know!

