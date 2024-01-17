 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Saints LB Ronald Powell has passed away

Powell was drafted by New Orleans in 2014.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell has passed away at the age of 32. The NFLPA made the announcement on their Twitter/X account on Tuesday.

Powell was selected by the Saints in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games, mostly on special teams before being released in 2015.

Our condolences go out to Powell's family and friends.

