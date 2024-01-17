Former Saints LB Ronald Powell has passed away

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell has passed away at the age of 32. The NFLPA made the announcement on their Twitter/X account on Tuesday.

Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p4ZZLNYNTO — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) January 16, 2024

Powell was selected by the Saints in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games, mostly on special teams before being released in 2015.

We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Saint Ronald Powell.



We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/uRJeUen0D4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2024

Our condolences go out to Powell's family and friends.