Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Saints begin interviews for OC

Saints interview Dan Pitcher-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have begun interviews for the vacant offensive coordinator position, and it’s obvious early on that there’s a certain style they’re looking for.
Loomis: Dennis Allen is a good coach-NFL.com
After being asked about the struggles of his head coach, Mickey Loomis compared Dennis Allen to HOFers Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, and Bill Belichick.
How much did Carr improve?-CSC
After his first year in New Orleans, let’s take a look at how much Derek Carr improved for the Saints.
Loomis isn’t retiring, but he could have new roles-NOLA.com
The Saints’ GM was quick to shut down a retirement question, but he did hint at the fact that new roles could be on the way.
#Saints have a type so far:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 17, 2024
Dan Pitcher - Bengals QB Coach
Zac Robinson - Rams Passing Game Coordinator
Shane Waldron - Seahawks Offensive Coordinator
- Two McVay tree guys in Waldron and Robinson.
- Pitcher has worked with Zac Taylor since 2019, who came from McVay's LAR.
AK record breaker#Saints pic.twitter.com/HwLFkB8fDE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2024
“We’ve gotten a little too comfortable over the last few years, and so, I want to make it uncomfortable.”— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 18, 2024
My opinion on #Saints offseason:
Comfortable = blah assistant as OC + drafting OL or DL in 1st round
Uncomfortable = Kingsbury as OC + drafting QB in 1st round pic.twitter.com/Uajuy0UpoQ
