Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Saints begin interviews for OC

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints interview Dan Pitcher-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have begun interviews for the vacant offensive coordinator position, and it’s obvious early on that there’s a certain style they’re looking for.

Loomis: Dennis Allen is a good coach-NFL.com

After being asked about the struggles of his head coach, Mickey Loomis compared Dennis Allen to HOFers Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, and Bill Belichick.

How much did Carr improve?-CSC

After his first year in New Orleans, let’s take a look at how much Derek Carr improved for the Saints.

Loomis isn’t retiring, but he could have new roles-NOLA.com

The Saints’ GM was quick to shut down a retirement question, but he did hint at the fact that new roles could be on the way.

