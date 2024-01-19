Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

The week as the NFL Playoffs began, so did the first steps in the offseason for the New Orleans Saints. A lot has already happened in just a few days so, let’s dive right into this week’s news and look at some of their fan’s reactions.

On the parting ways with Pete Carmichael:

Mickey Loomis holding his end of season press conference today, says he won’t get into too much detail on the decision to move on from Pete Carmichael: "We just as an organization decided that we needed to change." #Saints — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) January 17, 2024

We all have our feelings, but Pete Carmichael has done a lot for this organization and he’s helped make a lot of my favorite sports memories possible.



For that, thank you Pete. Best of luck. ⚜️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yc9H5jQIBE — The Gaming Grunt (@thegaminggrunt) January 17, 2024

I have no ill will towards Pete Carmichael as a person, and I'm grateful for what he did in New Orleans during his time but that doesn't mean I can't be delighted that he's gone. He'll get work elsewhere and this is long overdue. Just need the #Saints to get his replacement right — Jonny Evans (@JontyEvans) January 17, 2024

I wish Pete all the best! And let me be very clear, we do not win Super Bowl XLIV without him! https://t.co/vp0stPLYMv — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 16, 2024

Huge thanks to Pete Carmichael for so many years of great coaching!! Best wishes for the future!! #ThankYouPete https://t.co/msYcLvVzKC — ⚜️Alpa⚜️ (@alpa_denaik) January 16, 2024

On parting ways with Kodi Burns:

The WRs were not an issue for the Saints at all. One of the youngest WR rooms in the NFL and they all played well. Kodi Burns should still have a job. — Da Boot (@DaBootTragedies) January 16, 2024

Kodi Burns lasted juts 2 seasons.



I actually thought what he did with a REALLY young receiving corp was impressive. I wouldn't say receivers was an issue. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) January 16, 2024

I think the #Saints let go receivers coach Kodi Burns due to the receivers not practicing good habits. We all heard about the lack of time studying on microsoft tablet and them not running the right route during games. — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) January 17, 2024

On Mickey Loomis’ post season press conference:

How do you get the fans back?



“We have to win” - #Saints GM Mickey Loomis’ opening remark to the question — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) January 17, 2024

I am a Mickey Loomis fan. His impact on the #Saints is not up for debate. However, comparing Dennis Allen to Noll, Landry, Belichick and Walsh is incredibly absurd. What did those 4 guys have Allen does not? The unquestioned respect from the locker rooms they presided over. — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) January 18, 2024

Mickey Loomis compared the criticism of Allen to criticism of Payton when the Saints went 7-9/8-8 after the 06 season. Wasn't covering the team then, but that doesn't feel correct. I will say there was definitely criticism in 14/15 but those teams had a lot of issues. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 18, 2024

Thank You Mickey Loomis for bringing this up. Everyone thinks that HOF coaches just come in and everything works when in reality it takes time to build. https://t.co/a7afS3CyIJ — Jaden Crochet (@JadenTheKing96) January 18, 2024

That’s all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with all the reactions to the latest Saints news and information.