Saints request to interview Zac Robinson, per reports

Days after firing Pete Carmichael and two other offensive assistants, the New Orleans Saints have started to plan interviews for their vacant OC position.

So far, the Black and Gold have requested to speak with Cincinnati Bengals QB coach Dan Painter, Los Angeles Rams QB coach Zac Robinson, and Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron.

Robinson has been with the Rams for five years, two of those as the passing game coordinator and quarterback's coach. He’s directly under the Sean McVay tree, which is also a branch of the Kyle Shanahan tree.

Robinson has been instrumental in the development of Jared Goff and the play of Matthew Stafford since the trade between Detroit Lions and Los Angeles. Before coaching, he was an analyst for Pro Football Focus. As a player, he excelled under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, throwing for over 10,000 yards and 88 total touchdowns.

The McVay offense feels like a great fit for the way the Saints are currently built, with a competent quarterback like Derek Carr, receivers such as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, and a dual skill back in Alvin Kamara. A lot of the offense depends on short passing and the run game opening up deep opportunities on occasion, something that won the Saints a Super Bowl in 2009.

Waldron and Painter would also be good fits since they come from similar trees, but Robinson feels like the best fit of the three. He’s a young mind that has shown at different levels and positions that he can have success.

The one main issue that will surface is that New Orleans isn’t the only team courting for Robinson’s services. The Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, and other teams have also reached out to interview Robinson.

We’ll see how this plays out over the coming days, but this is a good start to the search process.

