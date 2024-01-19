Fleur-de-Links, January 19: Saints continue to search for offensive coordinator

Saints continue OC search-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints are searching for an offensive coordinator for the first time in 18 years. GM Mickey Loomis details the process of finding the right guy.
Is this the end for “Can’t Guard Mike”?-CSC
With the Saints star receiver set for free agency, have we seen the last of Michael Thomas in Black and Gold?
Will a lawsuit prevent the Saints from hiring Gruden-Yahoo Sports
With Jon Gruden’s recent lawsuit against the NFL, could the Saints be banned from hiring him?
Bills vs Chiefs Preview-CSC
Another fiery matchup is on the way in this saga between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but this time, the Bills Mafia will get to play a hand in the outcome.
The OG of the Saints defense Cam Jordan, 13 seasons with the black and gold⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 18, 2024
: https://t.co/zncMtjfeTN#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/wAwf0WZuie
https://t.co/8F6Zt55x73— Bob Rose (@bobbyr2613) January 18, 2024
Among a lengthy list of decisions facing the #Saints this offseason is one over a former first-round pick. -via @SaintsNews
⚜️ #Saints GM Mickey Loomis compared Dennis Allen to Hall of Fame coaches in his recent press conference— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) January 18, 2024
T-Bob and Hester saw right through him…and his gum pic.twitter.com/uFgVaTshnB
Loading comments...