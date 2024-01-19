 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 19: Saints continue to search for offensive coordinator

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints continue OC search-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints are searching for an offensive coordinator for the first time in 18 years. GM Mickey Loomis details the process of finding the right guy.

Is this the end for “Can’t Guard Mike”?-CSC

With the Saints star receiver set for free agency, have we seen the last of Michael Thomas in Black and Gold?

Will a lawsuit prevent the Saints from hiring Gruden-Yahoo Sports

With Jon Gruden’s recent lawsuit against the NFL, could the Saints be banned from hiring him?

Bills vs Chiefs Preview-CSC

Another fiery matchup is on the way in this saga between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but this time, the Bills Mafia will get to play a hand in the outcome.

