Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano selected as National Team’s special teams coordinator for Senior Bowl

New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano has been selected as the special teams coordinator for the National Team in the 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile. Galiano will join New York Giants QB coach Shea Tierney who will serve as OC, Minnesota Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones as DC and New York Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich who will serve as the National Team’s head coach.

This is the 2nd consecutive season that a Saints coach was selected to be a part of the coaching staff for the Senior Bowl. Last year, Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry served as the offensive coordinator for the National Team. This is also the second year the Senior Bowl is using a “Coach Up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.

Galiano has been with the Saints for 5 years as an assistant special teams coach. he has a total of 24 years of experience, including 8 seasons in the NFL and 12 years at the collegiate level.

The 75th annual Senior Bowl is on Saturday, February 3rd at noon in Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama. The game as well as all three days of practice will be televised on the NFL Network.

Fo more details on this year’s game or to purchase tickets go to Official Web Site of the Reese’s Senior Bowl | Reese’s Senior Bowl Mobile, Alabama