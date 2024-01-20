Texans vs. Ravens: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans in the first of two Divisional Playoff games. Houston is fresh off a steamrolling of Cleveland last weekend, while Baltimore is fresh off a bye week, resting up for this game. Lamar Jackson and CJ Stroud will certainly put on a show, and it will be fun to see which of these teams punches their ticket to Championship Sunday. This should be a great way to start the first day of the 2024 Divisional Round!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#4 Houston Texans at #1 Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - ESPN/ABC

Enjoy the game along with us!