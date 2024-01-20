49ers vs. Packers: Divisional Playoff open thread

Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in the second of two Divisional Playoff games. San Francisco comes into the game as the NFC’s top seed and should be well-rested off of their bye, while the Packers come in fresh off a convincing win a week ago. San Francisco is the favorite here, but Green Bay hopes to make things very interesting. This could be a good way to conclude the first day of the 2024 Divisional Playoff weekend!

NFC Divisional Playoff

#7 Green Bay Packers at #1 San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!