Saints Reacts Results: Who should the Saints hire as their next offensive coordinator?

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints decided to part ways with long time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael so we asked voters their thoughts on who should be their next offensive coordinator. 36% of voters said former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden, with Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady right behind with 35% of the votes, followed by current Saints QB coach Ronald Curry with 19%.

Gruden was already linked to the Saints when he was brought in to observe training camp back in August and he also reportedly spent time with team officials when Saints were in Tampa Bay for their Week 17 matchup with Bucs.

Loomis on their process of hiring a new OC: pic.twitter.com/BVRofpdZVG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2024

While nothing about the team’s interest in Gruden for OC has been made official, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Wednesday that their hiring process would not be rushed, which is often a mistake made in the league. They want to get the right guy and make the right hire. Loomis also said they have a list of candidates that they are looking at. He did not mention any names but Cincinnati Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher, Los Angeles Rams QB coach Zac Robinson and Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron have reportedly been requested for interviews, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Mickey Loomis on hiring a new OC: It has to be a well thought out process. He said they have a list of candidates, but they will take their time. — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) January 17, 2024

There are probably a few more candidates that the Saints are looking at on that list that we could hear about in the next couple of days so stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest developments in the search for the Saints next offensive coordinator.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.