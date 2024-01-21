Lions vs. Buccaneers: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first of two Divisional playoff games. These one time division rivals, in the old NFC Central days, now face each other for a berth in the NFC Championship game. For Tampa Bay, it would be the first time in four years, for Detroit, it would be the first time since those old NFC Central days, over three decades ago. This should be a good way to kick off the second day of the 2024 Divisional Playoff weekend!

NFC Divisional Playoff

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at #3 Detroit Lions

Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!