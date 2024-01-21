Bills vs. Chiefs: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in the second of two Divisional Playoff games. These two teams have had some great playoff matchups during recent years, but this will be the first time Buffalo has the homefield advantage. A berth in the AFC Championship awaits the winner! This will make for an exciting conclusion to the 2024 Divisional Round!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#3 Kansas City Chiefs at #2 Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!