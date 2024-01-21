Saints request an interview with Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson for OC position

The New Orleans Saints are on a strong hunt for new Offensive Coordinator after parting ways with Pete Carmichael last week. The Saints are said to be taking their time in the hiring process of finding a replacement, but they have already requested few interviews from around the league and this new addition to the list is no surprise.

Per CBS NFL reporter Jonathan Jones, the Saints have requested an interview with Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson.

The Saints have requested permission to interview Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 21, 2024

With the success of rookie QB C.J. Stroud that led the Houston Texans to the playoffs this season, this request is not a surprise. Despite how the season ended for Houston coming up a bit short, the amazing performance of Stroud has definitely caught the attention of the league. With DeMeco at the helm and Johnson molding the young quarterback, this just makes sense if true. Despite the Texans post season playoff run ending with a 10-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson seems like a solid interview.

