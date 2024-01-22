AFC and NFC Championship Sunday: Schedule and How to Watch

The divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs saw us go from 8 teams down to just 4 with the Ravens, Chiefs, Lions and 49ers advancing to Championship Sunday.

Let’s take a look at both games and where you can watch: (All times are Central)

AFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 28th:

The (#1) Baltimore Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champions (#3) Kansas City Chiefs at 2:00 pm on CBS.

Baltimore will be hosting the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history. Meanwhile, this will be the Chiefs’ 6th straight year appearance in the AFC Championship game.

NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 28th:

The (#1) San Francisco 49ers will host the (#3) Detroit Lions at 5:30 pm on FOX.

This is San Francisco’s 19th trip to the NFC title game, the most NFL history. While the Lions will make only their 2nd appearance in the NFC Championship game and if they win, it will be their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.