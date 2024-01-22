Social Media Reactions: Ravens vs. Texans

The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs provided plenty of excitement on Saturday where we saw MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens deliver a dominating performance over the Houston Texans to fly on through to the AFC Championship next Sunday.

So, let’s check out what social media had to say about the Ravens and Texans game.

Very impressive performance from the Baltimore Ravens. Well-rounded squad that can beat you multiple ways, with an MVP at quarterback.



Hell of a year for the Texans. Pride has been restored in Houston. Hope for the future has never been higher.



Be proud H-Town.



— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2024

Every 12 years the Baltimore Ravens bring us a nasty physical team to remind us why we love this sport — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) January 20, 2024

Just read this stat from NFL dot com:



The Baltimore Ravens were the only team to keep the Texans offense out of the end zone all season. They did it twice. — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) January 21, 2024

Hoping the Baltimore Ravens win it all!!!! — Angela Dennis ✍ (@AngelaDWrites) January 22, 2024

I promise you. There is nothing to be sad about down here in Houston pic.twitter.com/lSW5zohU9I — CJ Anderson SzN (@AyooTexanNation) January 21, 2024

A hell of a season for the Texans! Football is relevant again in Houston. This team will be a great watch for a long time. Congratulations to a damn good Ravens team. No weaknesses — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) January 21, 2024

So, what did you think of the game? Do you think the Ravens will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in the AFC Championship game? Let us know in the comments below!