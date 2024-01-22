Fleur-de-Links, January 22: Saints request to interview Jerrod Johnson

Saints request to interview Jerrod Johnson-Canal St Chronicles
The Houston Texans’ QB coach has done great work with rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. Could the New Orleans Saints lure him away?
Biggest surprises from 2023-Saints Wire
Here’s a look at the biggest surprises from the 2023 season for the Black and Gold.
Former Saints strike gold with Detroit-Saints News Network
Head Coach Dan Campbell, Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn, and several former players are headed to the NFC Championship Game with the Detroit Lions.
Former #Saints & #LSU coaches & players in the champ games— Jeff Pizzo (@JeffPizzo1) January 22, 2024
Lions: Campbell, Glenn, CD 2, Anzalone, Teddy
49ers: Cregg / OL coach LSU 2019
Ravens: ODB / Queen /Monken - former LSU WR coach
Chiefs: Spags / Edwards Helaire / Ken Flajole - NO coach ‘12#NOLA #GeauxTigers
The #Saints starting safeties from 2018-2021 are playing in the NFC and AFC Championship game Marcus Williams and CJ Gardner-Johnson.— TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) January 22, 2024
The passionate Who Dat Nation responded to the "NOLA no call" with the "Boycott Bowl" block party.— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 20, 2024
Instead of watching Super Bowl 53, concerts and parties and the rebroadcast of #Saints Super Bowl 44 victory were staged in downtown New Orleans.@wdsu broadcast the event live. https://t.co/YzvX3O06OA pic.twitter.com/9WgaYNyJvj
