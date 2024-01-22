Social Media Reactions: Lions vs. Bucs

Two things I love about football are one, an undeniable and compelling underdog story, and two, an “any given Sunday” play out of a game. Despite an underwhelming first half, the Detroit Lions clinched a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoffs. Detroit sealed the deal when linebacker Derrick Barnes picked off Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield with 1:35 left. They advance and will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to see who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Ultimately, what makes this win so special is that the Lions will play in their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. The Lions are on a mission to play in their first-ever Super Bowl and hope to snap its 66-year title drought. To be a Lions fan at this moment in time is definitely memorable and they are expressing their excitement via Twittersphere.

Derrick Barnes sealed the Lions win with an interception.



Stay for the Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn high five that shook Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/xjP9yaw4py — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 22, 2024

The New York Post calls the Lions ‘the REAL America’s Team’ on the back page pic.twitter.com/ft0McmRMYw — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 22, 2024

Detroit Lions Fans Walking Into Work This Morning pic.twitter.com/aDgenCOtcz — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) January 22, 2024

Me after the Detroit Lions won.

pic.twitter.com/GO4RMV28Up — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 22, 2024

Detroit Lions have a nice story and I got Detroit for the Superbowl vs the Ravens. Where it'll be Michigan vs Michigan — Marcus (@marcusadante10) January 22, 2024

