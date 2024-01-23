2024 Senior Bowl Player Profile: QB Bo Nix

The 2024 Senior Bowl boasts an exciting class of quarterbacks to watch. One of the most talked about of the season is University of Oregon Quarterback, Bo Nix.

Nix started his college football career in 2019 with the Auburn University Tigers. In 2022, he transferred to Oregon. He finished his college career with the Ducks in 2023. He was a Heisman finalist, won the William V. Campbell trophy, and was named the Pac-12 player of the year.

Nix put up impressive numbers during his college years. In 2023 alone, he logged 45 touchdowns, 4,508 yards, and just 3 interceptions. With his performance in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, Nix broke the NCAA’s single-season record for completion percentage: Nix connected on 77.44% of his throws.(Beating Mac Jones of Alabama who held the record with 77.36% in 2020.)

He is definitely one to watch at the Senior Bowl and it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL draft.