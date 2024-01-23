Former Saints, Falcons Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen hired by Jacksonville

Another day, another former New Orleans Saints coach off the board.
Jaguars are set to hire former Falcons’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024
Ryan Nielsen was the co-defensive coordinator for the Saints for just one season (2022) but was with the franchise from 2017 through 2022. He was the defensive line coach from 2017-2021 and was also an assistant head coach in 2021.
Last season, Nielsen was the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. In his tenure, the Atlanta defense allowed the tenth-lowest yards per game (321.1) and allowed 21.9 points per game. The Falcons finished the year with a 7-10 record.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell on January 8th after a lackluster 2023 season. Next season, Nielsen will be the team’s fourth DC in five years.
Loading comments...