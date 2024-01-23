Fleur-de-Links, January 23: Saints need to find an OC before its too late

The New Orleans Saints may not be playing this weekend, but there are still four great teams left fighting for a trip to Las Vegas!

The Black and Gold are starting to run out of options in terms of finding an offensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at the players who showed up for the Saints and some who didn’t.

The Titans hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan as their new HC. What implications could that have on the Saints’ interview with QB coach Dan Pitcher?

What a season for Carl Granderson⚜️



Setting career highs in tackles and sacks for New Orleans.

➝ 8.5 sacks

➝ 20 QB hits

➝ 78 tackles (44 solo)

➝ 1 forced fumble

➝ 1 fumble recovery and pass defended



: https://t.co/x4LfnkFaZo#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/ruYPjnSZ6l — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 22, 2024