Fleur-de-Links, January 23: Saints need to find an OC before its too late

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Conference Championship schedule-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints may not be playing this weekend, but there are still four great teams left fighting for a trip to Las Vegas!

Saints need to hire an OC-Saints News Network

The Black and Gold are starting to run out of options in terms of finding an offensive coordinator.

Studs and Duds-Yahoo Sports

Here’s a look at the players who showed up for the Saints and some who didn’t.

Does the Titans hiring Callahan complicate things for the Saints?-Saints Wire

The Titans hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan as their new HC. What implications could that have on the Saints’ interview with QB coach Dan Pitcher?

