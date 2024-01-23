Fleur-de-Links, January 23: Saints need to find an OC before its too late

Conference Championship schedule-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints may not be playing this weekend, but there are still four great teams left fighting for a trip to Las Vegas!
Saints need to hire an OC-Saints News Network
The Black and Gold are starting to run out of options in terms of finding an offensive coordinator.
Studs and Duds-Yahoo Sports
Here’s a look at the players who showed up for the Saints and some who didn’t.
Does the Titans hiring Callahan complicate things for the Saints?-Saints Wire
The Titans hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan as their new HC. What implications could that have on the Saints’ interview with QB coach Dan Pitcher?
What a season for Carl Granderson⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 22, 2024
Setting career highs in tackles and sacks for New Orleans.
➝ 8.5 sacks
➝ 20 QB hits
➝ 78 tackles (44 solo)
➝ 1 forced fumble
➝ 1 fumble recovery and pass defended
: https://t.co/x4LfnkFaZo#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/ruYPjnSZ6l
This stat hits hard in Buffalo…and New Orleans #Saints. #BillsMafia @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/iZD2yNdaiQ— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 22, 2024
The #Bengals have an in-house replacement for Callahan as OC in QBs coach Dan Pitcher, but he has a full docket of OC interviews this week. Sources say he has a zoom with the #Patriots tomorrow, then flies to Las Vegas for the #Raiders at night. He has the #Saints on Thursday. https://t.co/UKJ7BnPIxb— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024
