Saints interview Brian Griese and Klint Kubiak for vacant OC position

With Pete Carmichael out as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, the Saints have begun their interviewing process to find their next play caller.

On Tuesday morning, Nick Underhill with NewOrleans.Football reported that the Saints have interviewed both Brian Griese and Klint Kubiak for their vacant OC position.

Brian Griese and Klint Kubiak have also interviewed for Saints OC job, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 23, 2024

Here’s what we know about the two candidates:

Brian Griese - 49ers QB Coach

As I’m sure most of you are well aware, Brian Griese is a former NFL quarterback who spent 11 years as a journeyman. In his career, Griese totaled 19,440 passing yards, 119 TD’s and 99 interceptions.

After his professional career came to a close in 2008, Griese went to the booth and worked at ESPN as a college football analyst until 2020. From 2020-2022, Griese would join the MNF crew with Steve Levy and Lewis Riddick.

After 14 years in the booth, Griese wanted to get back into the game and accepted a job as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach. He’s been one of the main reasons Brock Purdy has found so much success early on in his NFL career and helped the 49ers boast the No. 3 scoring offense.

Griese is a product of the Kyle Shanahan tree, which is a well the Saints have already dipped in for previous interviews.

Klint Kubiak - 49ers Passing Game Coordinator

Speaking of the Kyle Shanahan tree, Klint Kubiak, the current 49ers passing game coordinator, is another guy the Saints have reportedly interviewed for their vacant OC position.

Unlike Griese, Kubiak has been around the block as an NFL coach. He’s made two stops in Minnesota and Denver before heading to the bay area. He’s also the son of former NFL head coach, Gary Kubiak

Kubiak has one-year of experience as an offensive coordinator in 2021 when he took over as the Vikings OC. He led the Vikings to the No. 13 ranked offense, scoring 25 PPG en route to a 8-9 record.

After one season as the OC, he went to Denver as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but was handed play calling duties when Nathaniel Hackett’s offense was suffering.

From November 20th (when he passed the play calling duties to Kubiak) to the end of the season, the Broncos offense averaged 17.5 PPG, but scored 24+ in four of their last five games.

