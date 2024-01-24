 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints interview QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC position

Curry has been on the New Orleans coaching staff for eight seasons.

By Kyle Besson
NFL: OCT 08 Saints at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have interviewed quarterback coach Ronald Curry for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position, per Luke Johnson.

Curry has been a coach with New Orleans since 2016 when he joined as an offensive assistant. Curry has also served as wide receivers coach for the team before being upgraded to his current position as quarterbacks coach.

The Saints are looking for a change of offensive coordinator after recently firing longtime Saints coach Pete Carmichael. New Orleans has now interviewed seven candidates searching for a new offensive coordinator. Former Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron, who the Saints previously interviewed, went to the Chicago Bears earlier this week, while the other six candidates are still in play.

As Curry has been in the Saints’ system for eight years now, he already knows the ins and outs of the Saints' offense and is highly respected in the building. If New Orleans decides to stay in house for their next hire, Curry could have a seamless transition to the offensive coordinator position.

