CSC Weekly Poll Results: Which direction should the Saints go in the first round of the draft?

In the first CSC weekly poll of the offseason, we voters asked the following question:

⚜️ WEEKLY POLL QUESTION ⚜️



Which position would you like to see the #Saints draft in the first round? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) January 22, 2024

After 656 votes, 40.9% of you thought the New Orleans Saints should try and find their next quarterback, while 34.5% of voters thought they should focus on strengthening the offensive line by taking an offensive tackle. ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. went with the 3.8% who thought the Saints should take a WR in his latest mock draft published on January 23, by mocking LSU WR Brian Thomas, Jr. to the Saints at 14. In his latest mock draft, the highest rated QB left on the board for the Saints would be Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. (#4 QB overall), and his best OT still available is Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga (#3 OT overall).

Despite quarterback winning the poll, the majority of replies seemed to lean towards taking an offensive tackle:

OL; need to get dominance back in the trenches. — Marty Kearns (@martykearns1) January 23, 2024

It's gotta be OT. Doesn't matter who we have at QB if the line won't hold. — Ben (@bcam_14) January 23, 2024

Can’t put a rookie QB behind this line. — Field Thigpen (@fieldthigpen) January 22, 2024

The CSC staff weighed in as well:

Tina Howell: Definitely QB. Derek Carr was signed to a 4-year deal last season. At its completion, he will be 36 years old. Why wouldn’t you want to have someone ready and able to take over the reins? Unfortunately, there was no contingency plan in place for life after Drew Brees, so you don’t want to make that same mistake with Carr. If the Saints have the option to draft a viable quarterback this year, one who they can develop to take over in the near future, I think that would be the smartest option.

Definitely QB. Derek Carr was signed to a 4-year deal last season. At its completion, he will be 36 years old. Why wouldn’t you want to have someone ready and able to take over the reins? Unfortunately, there was no contingency plan in place for life after Drew Brees, so you don’t want to make that same mistake with Carr. If the Saints have the option to draft a viable quarterback this year, one who they can develop to take over in the near future, I think that would be the smartest option. Luke Hubbard: OT because Trevor Penning doesn’t seem to be the answer at LT, and it seems Ramczyk’s career could be coming to an end shortly.

OT because Trevor Penning doesn’t seem to be the answer at LT, and it seems Ramczyk’s career could be coming to an end shortly. Greg Layfield: Edge rusher is the most needed position. The secondary is good, but someone has to be able to capitalize on the coverage. Several pass rushers are likely available around where the Saints draft as well.

Edge rusher is the most needed position. The secondary is good, but someone has to be able to capitalize on the coverage. Several pass rushers are likely available around where the Saints draft as well. Jonny Camer: OT because the unit is bad.

OT because the unit is bad. Brenden Ertle: Feel like they’ll spend in FA on DE and address OT in draft.

Feel like they’ll spend in FA on DE and address OT in draft. Kyle Besson: I would go with OT. Whoever is going to be OC next year will need a competent line.

I would go with OT. Whoever is going to be OC next year will need a competent line. Tim Blake: OT because with retirement seemingly looming for Ramczyk and Penning’s slow, unpredictable development, this unit needs immediate help. In addition to those guys, James Hurst and Cameron Erving are definitely not the answer, with young Nick Saldiveri being an unproven commodity, that would leave us with just Andrus Peat.

So, what do you think the Saints should do with their first-round pick? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for more CSC weekly polls throughout the offseason.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on X at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on X at @HaydenReel.