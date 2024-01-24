 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 24: Saints conduct OC interviews with Robinson, others

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

The New Orleans Saints held interviews with Zac Robinson, Brian Griese, and Klint Kubiak for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Dan Painter has set up a second interview, per reports.

It looks like the Black and Gold may be getting a handful of compensatory picks in this upcoming NFL Draft.

A Heisman finalist and one of the top players in the country, here’s a look at Bo Nix and how he stacks up.

A good sign for the Black and Gold as it is believed they will retain the key pieces of their roster.

