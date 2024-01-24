Saints to interview Pittsburgh Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan

The New Orleans Saints will interview with Pittsburgh Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator position, per Ian Rapoport of NFLN.

The #Saints are scheduling an interview with Steelers QBs coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources say. Sullivan will speak with New Orleans following his interview with the #Raiders for their OC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

Sullivan was hired as the Steelers QB coach in 2021. After Pittsburgh fired OC Matt Canada in November, Sullivan took over the team’s play calling duties for the remainder of the season. He was previously the QB coach for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and the OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013 and the New York Giants from 2016 -2017.

The Saints are not the only team interested in Sullivan. He will also be meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders about their vacant OC position.