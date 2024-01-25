2024 Senior Bowl Player Profile: Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

Another player to watch in the 2024 Senior Bowl will be Notre Dame Fighting Irish Quarterback, Sam Hartman.

Hartman is originally from Charolette, North Carolina and started his college career with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2018 where he became the all-time leader in touchdown passes in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was second team All-ACC in 2021 and third team All-ACC in 2022. He also won the Brian Piccolo award in 2022.

In 2023, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame where he started his first game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. He threw for 19 of 23 pass attempts and 4 touchdowns tying a program record for most touchdowns in a player's debut.

Hartman finished his six-year college career with 15,656 total yards and 134 touchdowns. He will be looking to make a splash ahead of the NFL draft.