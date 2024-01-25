 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 25: Saints interview Ronald Curry for OC

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: OCT 08 Saints at Patriots

Saints interview Curry for OC-Canal St Chronicles

Being a team that enjoys continuity, the New Orleans Saints interviewed their QB coach for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Mike Sullivan interviews with Saints-Saints News Network

The Saints have looked to another QB coach to potentially be the answer for their offense, with Sullivan having worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Anzalone knows the NFC title game can’t go to the refs-Pro Football Talk

After experiencing the worst missed call in NFL history, the Lions’ linebacker doesn’t want a repeat of five years ago.

Jags interview Kris Richard-Jaguar Report

COuld two former Saints assistants work together again? New DC Ryan Nielsen is looking to a former coworker for his staff.

