Fleur-de-Links, January 25: Saints interview Ronald Curry for OC

Saints interview Curry for OC-Canal St Chronicles
Being a team that enjoys continuity, the New Orleans Saints interviewed their QB coach for the vacant offensive coordinator position.
Mike Sullivan interviews with Saints-Saints News Network
The Saints have looked to another QB coach to potentially be the answer for their offense, with Sullivan having worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Anzalone knows the NFC title game can’t go to the refs-Pro Football Talk
After experiencing the worst missed call in NFL history, the Lions’ linebacker doesn’t want a repeat of five years ago.
Jags interview Kris Richard-Jaguar Report
COuld two former Saints assistants work together again? New DC Ryan Nielsen is looking to a former coworker for his staff.
Is Brian Griese the best choice for Saints OC??@SeanUnfiltered explains why of the candidates the #Saints have interviewed, his choice would be 49ers QB Coach Brian Griese pic.twitter.com/VK5PnJ7aGD— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) January 25, 2024
A look back for Latt— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2024
https://t.co/3ilFCEaR2x#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/YySih89Qbq
The #Saints are scheduling an interview with Steelers QBs coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources say. Sullivan will speak with New Orleans following his interview with the #Raiders for their OC job.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024
