Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

The week, we saw the first steps in the New Orleans Saints search for a new offensive coordinator, with several names being mentioned as potential candidates and some who were already interviewed.

So, let’s dive right into this week’s news and look at some of the reactions.

On the OC interviews so far:

I say that to say it’s echoing what Mickey Loomis said about taking their time. They have to get this right. https://t.co/VJuYjvn093 — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 24, 2024

Don’t really have a strong take. It’s hard to judge how some of them will call plays.



All I can say is I like the systems they’re looking at https://t.co/SWTr6cDkOF — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 23, 2024

Always good to add more coaches from the Shanahan tree to the list. https://t.co/mcABJudp2i — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 23, 2024

My ranking of these candidates, in case anyone cares:



1. Robinson/Kubiak

2. Jerrod Johnson

3. Ronald Curry

4. Shane Waldron

5. Dan Pitcher

6. Brian Griese

7. Mike Sullivan



I know folks are saying the Saints are taking too long, but only two OCs have been hired league-wide. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 24, 2024

On the 14th anniversary of the Saints winning their 1st NFCCG:

I’ll never get tired of seeing this! https://t.co/0qa9o9Nl5o — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 24, 2024

I’ll never ever forget that night and the NOISE we collectively made ALL OVER this city when we won. Pure joy! Honestly was more emotional for me than the Super Bowl win. What a time! ⚜️ — whodatwag ⚜️ (@WhoDatWag) January 25, 2024

14 years ago... Wow!

Happy Pigs Fly Day!! pic.twitter.com/220sIak81C — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) January 24, 2024

My stomach was in knots the entire game. The most thrilling game. pic.twitter.com/NgUaxng5qf — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) January 24, 2024

People were dancing on the bridge running up & down the GNO!! The energy in the city was insane!! https://t.co/BpTliDgLQM — it girl. (@laMamiNOLA) January 24, 2024

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with all your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.