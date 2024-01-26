Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

The week, we saw the first steps in the New Orleans Saints search for a new offensive coordinator, with several names being mentioned as potential candidates and some who were already interviewed.
So, let’s dive right into this week’s news and look at some of the reactions.
On the OC interviews so far:
I say that to say it’s echoing what Mickey Loomis said about taking their time. They have to get this right. https://t.co/VJuYjvn093— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 24, 2024
Don’t really have a strong take. It’s hard to judge how some of them will call plays.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 23, 2024
All I can say is I like the systems they’re looking at https://t.co/SWTr6cDkOF
Always good to add more coaches from the Shanahan tree to the list. https://t.co/mcABJudp2i— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 23, 2024
My ranking of these candidates, in case anyone cares:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 24, 2024
1. Robinson/Kubiak
2. Jerrod Johnson
3. Ronald Curry
4. Shane Waldron
5. Dan Pitcher
6. Brian Griese
7. Mike Sullivan
I know folks are saying the Saints are taking too long, but only two OCs have been hired league-wide.
On the 14th anniversary of the Saints winning their 1st NFCCG:
I’ll never get tired of seeing this! https://t.co/0qa9o9Nl5o— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 24, 2024
I’ll never ever forget that night and the NOISE we collectively made ALL OVER this city when we won. Pure joy! Honestly was more emotional for me than the Super Bowl win. What a time! ⚜️— whodatwag ⚜️ (@WhoDatWag) January 25, 2024
14 years ago... Wow!— Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) January 24, 2024
Happy Pigs Fly Day!! pic.twitter.com/220sIak81C
My stomach was in knots the entire game. The most thrilling game. pic.twitter.com/NgUaxng5qf— Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) January 24, 2024
People were dancing on the bridge running up & down the GNO!! The energy in the city was insane!! https://t.co/BpTliDgLQM— it girl. (@laMamiNOLA) January 24, 2024
That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with all your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.
Loading comments...