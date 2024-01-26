 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s check out what fans are saying.

By Tina Howell
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The week, we saw the first steps in the New Orleans Saints search for a new offensive coordinator, with several names being mentioned as potential candidates and some who were already interviewed.

So, let’s dive right into this week’s news and look at some of the reactions.

On the OC interviews so far:

On the 14th anniversary of the Saints winning their 1st NFCCG:

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with all your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...