Saints Offensive Coordinator Tracker: Who’s still on the board?

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is on the prowl for a replacement for long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. According to reports around the league, the Saints have interviewed eight candidates thus far.

Here are the candidates and where they stand as of January 25th:

Jerrod Johnson (Houston Texans - Quarterbacks Coach) AVAILABLE

A hot name across the OC carousel, Jerrod Johnson virtually interviewed with New Orleans on Monday. He’s coming off an incredible season with CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. He’s a prime candidate across the league for an OC position, and hopefully, New Orleans made a good first impression.

Zac Robinson (Los Angeles Rams - Passing Game Coordinator) AVAILABLE

The 37-year-old has been integral to McVay’s offense since 2019 and is a top-four candidate for the Saints’ job according to Sports Illustrated. The young Robinson is a very likable candidate moving forward but has also attracted interest from other teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well.

Dan Pritcher (Cincinnati Bengals - Quarterbacks Coach) - HIRED by Cincinnati Bengals (OC)

Pritcher got the call fans in Cincinnati were expecting. He would have been a great addition, but there’s plenty of fish in the sea.

Klint Kubiak (San Francisco 49ers - Passing Game Coordinator) AVAILABLE

Kubiak has surfaced as the probable next Kyle Shanahan product to take a coordinator position. He has already interviewed for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job along with Greg Olson.

Ronald Curry (New Orleans Saints - Quarterbacks Coach) AVAILABLE

Curry has been with the team since 2016 and has been seen as an energetic spark on an oftentimes dark and gloomy offense. He appears to be loved by his locker room, the fanbase and has eight seasons with Dennis Allen already. Curry has reportedly been attracting interest from other teams as well.

Brian Griese (San Francisco 49ers - Quarterbacks Coach) AVAILABLE

Another San Francisco 49ers assistant has made his way into the list of OC candidates. Adding some Shanahan Voodoo to the offense seems to be a big interest for Mickey Loomis, and who can blame him?

Shane Waldron (Seattle Seahawks - Offensive Coordinator) HIRED by the Chicago Bears (OC)

The Bears took Waldon off the board earlier this week. According to some Seattle fans, perhaps the Saints dodged a bullet here.

Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Steelers - Quarterbacks Coach) AVAILABLE

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans are set to interview Mike Sullivan, the oldest OC on this list. With over 20 years of NFL coaching, perhaps Loomis is considering Sullivan as the veteran option in a sea of young and aspiring assistants.