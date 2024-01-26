Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Conference championship weekend full of staff implications

Season in Review: Week 1-Canal St Chronicles
We take a look back at the New Orleans Saints’ season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans.
Falcons hire Raheem Morris, Belichick still without gig-NOLA.com
After conducting multiple interviews with Bill Belichick, the Atlanta Falcons decided to bring back a familiar face.
Saints have tough decision with Doug Marrone-Saints News Network
What will the Saints do with their offensive line coach after two years of struggling line play? What implications could it have for the 2024 season?
Grading the 2023 Draft class-FOX 8
Bryan Bresee and AT Perry made critical impacts in stretches for the Black and Gold, but how did the class turn out overall?
Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson worked together for past three seasons in L.A. (Robinson is a candidate for #Saints OC position.) https://t.co/k4kRmrD5Hb— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) January 25, 2024
Does any offensive coordinator want to give Dennis Allen and the #Saints a chance? pic.twitter.com/3V02PSAzGT— TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) January 25, 2024
Drew Brees doing the damn thing on the scrub board & representing Louisiana proudly! @Saints @drewbrees #Saints pic.twitter.com/3XIp5qbk2i— Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) January 26, 2024
Loading comments...