Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Conference championship weekend full of staff implications

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Season in Review: Week 1-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look back at the New Orleans Saints’ season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans.

Falcons hire Raheem Morris, Belichick still without gig-NOLA.com

After conducting multiple interviews with Bill Belichick, the Atlanta Falcons decided to bring back a familiar face.

Saints have tough decision with Doug Marrone-Saints News Network

What will the Saints do with their offensive line coach after two years of struggling line play? What implications could it have for the 2024 season?

Grading the 2023 Draft class-FOX 8

Bryan Bresee and AT Perry made critical impacts in stretches for the Black and Gold, but how did the class turn out overall?

