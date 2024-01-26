Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu teams up with Alltroo to raise money for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation

New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu has teamed up with Alltroo to help raise money for his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. Alltroo’s Rally with the Walter Payton Man of the year nominees was co-founded by Kyle Rudolph, a 3-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Alltroo rallies support for charitable causes by offering once-in-a-lifetime prizes. Thanks to Nationwide’s sponsorship, 100% of donations will go to support the players’ chosen charities. Alltroo’s purpose is to grow the charitable giving industry by offering amazing experience and amplifying the impact they can make together.

Enter to win:

Win Tyrann Mathieu’s VIP Tickets & Signed Jersey (alltroo.com)

Prizes include:

2 tickets to a game during the 2024 season

2 sideline passes

Signed Tyrann Mathieu jersey

Airfare and hotel accommodations for you and a guest

Tyrann established his “Tyrann Mathieu Foundation” to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in his hometown of New Orleans.

In December, the Saints announced that Mathieu was named the team’s 2023 Man of the Year, which made him their nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award is the league’s most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities. This was the 2nd time that Mathieu has been a nominee. In 2012, he was first nominated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu said of his nomination, “Being the recipient for the New Orleans Saints and getting honored is truly amazing. Having an impact in my hometown as well as every community I have played in has been a goal of mine since I was drafted. While the honor is great and I would love to win the whole thing, at the end of the day it’s about the work you do within your community to influence people and foster change. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to have played the sport professionally for the past 11 years that has been my first love since being a youth. Part of living that dream has been to be a positive influence on my community, especially the youth. To have been nominated for this prestigious award a second time is a huge honor, especially now as a member of the Saints, where I have relished the opportunity to make a positive impact in my hometown.”

Learn more about Alltroo: About - Alltroo

Learn more about Mathieu’s Foundation: Tyrann Mathieu Foundation