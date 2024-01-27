CSC NFL Championship weekend preview and props

Just four teams remain standing to win the NFL title. In the AFC Championship game, two perennial winners face off as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions have to go and face one of the best teams in recent years, the San Francisco 49ers. Both of these games are filled with storylines, superstar players, coaching legends, and just about everything else to fulfill football fans. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for all playoff games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC NFL Championship weekend props and best bets.

CSC Championship weekend props and best bets

Ravens game line -3(-140)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are the only things standing in the way of two weeks of Kansas City Chiefs and those around the team being on every media platform. It seems like this has already begun, as rumors swirl around the retirement of both Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. Partners of players are also making headlines, but this might give the Ravens all the ammunition they need to expose the Chiefs on Sunday. It is not like a team that won 13 games needs more motivation either. The Ravens have been the better team all year and the Chiefs have scraped by most of the year. Not only will the Ravens cover, they should win by double-digits and fly into the title game in two weeks.

Chiefs + Ravens point total under 46.5(-140)

Even though the electric Lamar Jackson gets most of the attention, it is the much-improved Ravens defense that has been the biggest difference with the team this season. This defense has allowed the eighth fewest yards to the pass and the fewest points allowed overall by any defense. The Chiefs have been good as well though, allowing the third fewest points on the road this season. It should feel like a heavyweight prize fight between these two teams and points will not come easy. Take the under on the total for as many points as the wager feels comfortable.

Lions game line +9(-140)

In the NFC Championship game, the upstart Detroit Lions roll into a game with big favorites in the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have been playing well for the past couple of years and were expected to be at the top of the NFC. Dan Campbell had the Lions playing well but they took a big step forward this season and now find themselves just one game away from a Super Bowl appearance. The game has a big spread right now, but the Lions have enough grit and depth in the trenches to keep this game close. Defensively, the 49ers have had some porous games, especially against the rush. They allowed over 5.5 yards per carry last week against the Green Bay Packers. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are likely to see the ball well over 20 times this game, keeping it close throughout. The Lions cover the big spread and there are scenarios where they outright win on the money line as well.

Sam LaPorta over 4.5 receptions(-140)

In addition to the 49ers defense having a down season, their production surrendered to tight ends. On the season, they allowed the 10th most receptions to the tight end position. This is good news for all props surrounding breakout rookie Sam LaPorta. LaPorta has seven or more targets in three of the Lions last three games. This includes a whopping 11 target game in last week’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who presented a similar matchup. If yardage is more comfortable for a prop, LaPorta is likely to hit it as well. Pick the one that makes the most sense on your sheet or parlay and roll with Sam LaPorta’s props including receptions for the NFC Championship game.

Long shot of the day

Mark Andrews anytime TD scorer(+215)

If Mark Andrews returns for this game, he will have a good matchup against the Chiefs secondary. Not only do the Chiefs allow five receptions to opposing tight ends in the playoffs, but they are very susceptible to anyone playing in the slot. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Khalil Shakir exploded for seven receptions and a touchdown against this same secondary. When Andrews runs routes, he lines up in the slot 80% of the time. The Chiefs will try and rotate defenders for Andrews, but he is a matchup problem no matter where he goes. Lamar Jackson will relish in the return of the dangerous Andrews and the two connect for a touchdown this week.