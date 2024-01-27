CSC Game Picks: Conference Championship

One of the best weekends of the year is here regardless of your team. Conference Championship weekend, where the last four teams remain. Each team has a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl which makes the stakes incredibly high, it may be even more crucial than winning it. Teams like the Detroit Lions (+7.5) and the Baltimore Ravens (-4) have been itching for this opportunity for years and years while the Kansas City Chiefs (+7.5) and the San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) are just back here again as regulars. These factors should make these games so much fun to watch as every single yard matters in these games.

With that said, let’s get to our picks.

It may be surprising to some, maybe not but there seems to be a ton of confidence in the Baltimore Ravens winning this game against Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs. Why it’s not surprising is that the Ravens have been the best and most consistent team in the AFC throughout the entire season, carrying the #1 seed through the end. With that being said, we are also talking about the Kansas City Chiefs who have been here 6 consecutive seasons led by maybe?? the best QB of all-time in Patrick Mahomes. No matter what team he has, he always finds a way. Should be an amazing game.

For the NFC... the Detroit Lions will be making their first appearance since 1991. Let that sink in. They have all the reason in the world to lay everything they have on the line against one of the most physical teams maybe of this decade in the San Francisco 49ers. Although San Fran may be the favorite, a team that has waited over 30 years for a shot at the Super Bowl, is always going to be dangerous. Many of you reading should know... :)

Hope you guys enjoy this weekend. Should be filled with tons of energy and emotion as teams fight for a once in a lifetime opportunity.