Ravens vs. Chiefs: AFC Championship open thread

The Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in today’s AFC Championship Game. This is Kansas City’s sixth-consecutive AFC Championship Game, hosting the conference title each of the last five years, going 3-2 in those games, both losses coming in overtime, but this is the first time Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have had to play for the AFC title on the road. This is Baltimore’s first time hosting the AFC Championship Game and their first time playing for the AFC title in 11 years. This game has all the makings of an absolute classic! Here’s to an exciting AFC title game!

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Location - M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

Network - CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online Streaming: cbssports.com

Enjoy the AFC title game along with us!