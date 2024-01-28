 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Lions: NFC Championship open thread

The NFC Championship Game is here, and the winner moves on to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVIII. Join us here for the game.

By Wallace Delery
NFL: SEP 12 49ers at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

#3 Detroit Lions at #1 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in today’s NFC Championship Game. Detroit is coming into the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season. San Francisco is returning to the NFC Championship Game for the third-consecutive season, and fourth time in five years. These are two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, and they should provide an exciting NFC Championship Game! Here’s to a thrilling NFC title game!

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location - Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Network - FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Online Streaming: foxsports.com

Watch the NFC title game along with us!

