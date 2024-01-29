Fleur-de-Links, January 29: Super Bowl LVIII is set

AFC Championship Game Thread-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s what fans of the New Orleans Saints had to say as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens.
Saints OC tracker-CSC
Candidates are coming off the board for the Black and Gold. Who is still available for their OC position?
NFC Championship Game Thread-CSC
The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers put on a show in Santa Clara. Here’s what fans had to say during the game.
Cardell Hayes found guilty in Will Smith murder-ESPN
The former Saints legend was tragically killed back in 2016. The man responsible was found guilty over the weekend.
2023 Season filled with career highs for Pete Werner— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 28, 2024
Read more season analysis, best games and quotes ⤵️https://t.co/1PZrvDjGR2#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/dU2XqIT128
Just made this edit. What we thinking? #Saints pic.twitter.com/f5BSGGoXE5— ⚜️ (@AC_SaintsStan) January 29, 2024
