 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 29: Super Bowl LVIII is set

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

AFC Championship Game Thread-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s what fans of the New Orleans Saints had to say as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens.

Saints OC tracker-CSC

Candidates are coming off the board for the Black and Gold. Who is still available for their OC position?

NFC Championship Game Thread-CSC

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers put on a show in Santa Clara. Here’s what fans had to say during the game.

Cardell Hayes found guilty in Will Smith murder-ESPN

The former Saints legend was tragically killed back in 2016. The man responsible was found guilty over the weekend.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...