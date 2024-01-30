2023 Player Review: Juwan Johnson

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is now in his 4th year with the team. His career began with the Saints after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2020. Initially a wide receiver, he transitioned to tight end during his rookie season. The move proved beneficial, as Johnson’s size and athleticism translated well on the field. He emerged as a key piece of the team’s offense.

Some say that the Saints offense this season slowed its pace when Johnson was injured and got little production at tight end while he was out. Despite having Jimmy Graham and Taysom Hill in the helm of it all, the Saints held their ground through the season. More so, some fans blamed Dennis Allen for the poor play calling all season. But Johnson held his own even when coming back from injury and pulling in some great catches.

One of the things that can’t be overlooked about the saints offense this season is how much they missed Juwan Johnson when he was injured. They got very little production at tight end while he was out. Things opened up when he turned. They make the playoffs if he was there more. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) January 8, 2024

Johnson’s career success is due to his well-rounded skill set. The six-foot-four, 231-pounder is a reliable target in the passing game thanks to his size and athleticism. Further, he is an effective blocker, making him a valuable asset in both the passing and running games.

JUWAN JOHNSON WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/S5YxDmZZHW — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

While Michael Thomas was out with an injury, Johnson played an important role for the Saints’ offense. He helped cover the field alongside Chris Olave. Although this season was a little tough for Johnson, he struggled with landing some catches. With most saying that his best game was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, hopefully he can continue that trend with his 4th year for the next season.

Juwan Johnson's career day leads the way for New Orleans Saints against Tampa Bayhttps://t.co/Kf16GuuDCj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 31, 2023

So, how do you think Juwan Johnson performed this season? Was he on par or did he fall below expectations this season? Let us know in the comments below.