Saints college scouting director Cody Rager expected to join the Broncos

The New Orleans Saints will soon have another coaching position vacant as their college scouting director Cody Rager is expected to join Sean Payton’s scouting/personnel staff of the Denver Broncos, per reports.

Rager is expected to also receive the title of Vice-President with the Broncos as part of his promotion.

Big loss for the Saints. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 29, 2024

Rager spent the last 9 years with the Saints. He was first hired as an area scout, then spent 3 years as a national scout. Rager was promoted to assistant college scouting director in 2021.