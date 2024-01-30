 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 30: Saints lose top member of scouting department

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Broncos take member of Saints scouting department-NOLA.com

A top member of the New Orleans Saints scouting department is off to the Mile High City to join the Denver Broncos.

A.T. Perry season review-Canal St Chronicles

The sixth round rookie from Wake Forest did a lot of good things when he was given the opportunity and his future looks bright in the Big Easy.

Rasheen Ali Scouting Report-CSC

Not to say that there’s a need for another running back in New Orleans, but here’s a look at a pretty good one from the Sun Belt.

Mike Thomas is done in NOLA it appears-Saints News Network

After a tirade on social media where he called out teammates and even alluding to what team he’d like to join, Michael Thomas’s time in Black and Gold looks to be over.

