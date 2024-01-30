Fleur-de-Links, January 30: Saints lose top member of scouting department

A top member of the New Orleans Saints scouting department is off to the Mile High City to join the Denver Broncos.

The sixth round rookie from Wake Forest did a lot of good things when he was given the opportunity and his future looks bright in the Big Easy.

Not to say that there’s a need for another running back in New Orleans, but here’s a look at a pretty good one from the Sun Belt.

After a tirade on social media where he called out teammates and even alluding to what team he’d like to join, Michael Thomas’s time in Black and Gold looks to be over.

Is #Saints WR Michael Thomas DONE in New Orleans?@Kat_Terrell joins @MattMoscona on AFR to discuss Thomas' future as a Saint after his recent tweets pic.twitter.com/YF5c6z7ppV — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) January 30, 2024

"The speedster from Weber State"

"He's got Shaheed out there!"

"Shaheed is down there! And he's got it!"



Pro Bowler doing Pro Bowl things all season long⭐️



https://t.co/HeKd7u4nXF#Saints | @RashidShaheed pic.twitter.com/9R1NNrRykt — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 29, 2024