Saints to interview Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis for vacant offensive coordinator job

The New Orleans Saints will interview Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis on Tuesday for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

#Ravens WRs coach Greg Lewis will interview today for the #Saints offensive coordinator job, per source. Lewis, the former NFL receiver, won two Super Bowls on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City before joining Baltimore this past season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Lewis began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2015. He would later join the Philidelphia Eagles staff in 2016 before winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-2022. Lewis joined Baltimore before the 2023 season.

Lewis has key experience developing offensive players as he was involved in the development of 5x First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Lewis would also be a key part of rookie Zay Flowers' breakout in 2023 with the Ravens.

New Orleans has interviewed nine candidates for their next offensive coordinator so far. Zac Robinson signed with the Atlanta Falcons, Dan Pitcher was promoted with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Shane Waldron went to the Chicago Bears.

Current list of candidates the Saints have interviewed for OC



Dan Pitcher (Promoted in Cincinnati)

Zac Robinson (went to Atlanta)

Shane Waldron (went to Chicago)

Jerrod Johnson

Brian Griese

Klint Kubiak

Ronald Curry

Mike Sullivan

Greg Lewis — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) January 30, 2024

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel