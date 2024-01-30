Broncos expected to hire former Saints OC Pete Carmichael

Two weeks after being let go by the New Orleans Saints, it didn’t take long for former offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. to find a new job, nor should it be a surprise as to where he will end up.

According to Jeff Duncan with NOLA.com, Carmichael is set to join Sean Payton’s staff with the Denver Broncos, while no official role has been determined yet he is expected to fill a role as a senior offensive assistant.

This move will reunite Payton with Carmichael, who was named offensive coordinator for the Saints in 2009. He held onto the job after Payton left in 2021 and continued play calling duties under current Saints head coach Dennis Allen. After missing out on the postseason for a third year in a row and an offense that just seemed too inconsistent and simplistic, Carmichael was let go. He now joins several coaches' players in Denver under Payton’s staff that include Zach Strief, Joe Lombardi, Joe Vitt and many others.

