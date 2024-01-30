Saints LB Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This is his 2nd consecutive Pro Bowl nomination. He is the first Saints linebacker named in two consecutive Pro Bowl games since Jonathan Vilma (2009-2010).

Davis will replace San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

Davis started all 17 games in 2023 and racked up a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), 6.5 sacks, 12 stops for loss, 4 passes defended with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was also named to the Associated Press All-Pro 2nd team for the 5th consecutive season.

Davis signed with the Saints in 2018 and has led the team in tackles for all 6 of his seasons in New Orleans. He will now join Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as the team’s two selections in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. The multi day AFC vs. NFC competition, wrap up with a flag football game Sunday, February 4th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 2 pm CT on ESPN and ABC.