Former Bears OC Luke Getsy getting second interview with Saints

The New Orleans Saints will be interviewing former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for a second time. The first seemingly went unreported.

Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is in New England today interviewing with the Patriots and will have a second interview for the Saints OC job tomorrow in New Orleans, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

Getsy got his first stint in the NFL joining the Green Bay Packers as an offensive quality control coach in 2014. He would later be promoted to wide receivers coach. Getsy was hired by Mississippi State in 2017 as an offensive coordinator before reuniting with the Packers in 2019 as the team's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2022, Getsy was hired by the Bears as their offensive coordinator.

Getsy is a well-respected young coordinator in the league. During his stint in Chicago, Getsy was a key piece to making the Bears' offense work, even with young quarterback Justin Fields' struggles.

Here’s what @AlbertBreer said regarding what some #NFL teams think of former Bears OC Luke Getsy: “He’s very well respected. In fact, I think, there are people that think he did a pretty good job the last couple of years bringing Justin along.” — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) January 30, 2024

The Saints have reportedly only had 2nd interviews with one other coach, Jerrod Johnson of the Texans. New Orleans may also be waiting on their opportunity to interview their two candidates in San Francisco, Klint Kubiak and Brian Griese.

