 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Bears OC Luke Getsy getting second interview with Saints

Getsy will be in New Orleans tomorrow.

By Kyle Besson
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will be interviewing former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for a second time. The first seemingly went unreported.

Getsy got his first stint in the NFL joining the Green Bay Packers as an offensive quality control coach in 2014. He would later be promoted to wide receivers coach. Getsy was hired by Mississippi State in 2017 as an offensive coordinator before reuniting with the Packers in 2019 as the team's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2022, Getsy was hired by the Bears as their offensive coordinator.

Getsy is a well-respected young coordinator in the league. During his stint in Chicago, Getsy was a key piece to making the Bears' offense work, even with young quarterback Justin Fields' struggles.

The Saints have reportedly only had 2nd interviews with one other coach, Jerrod Johnson of the Texans. New Orleans may also be waiting on their opportunity to interview their two candidates in San Francisco, Klint Kubiak and Brian Griese.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...