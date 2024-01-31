Saints offensive coordinator candidate Jerrod Johnson decides to stay in Houston

Since the very beginning of the offensive coordinator search process, Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson has been a strong candidate for the New Orleans Saints but on Tuesday, Johnson informed teams interested in him for a coordinator position that he will be staying in Houston, per reports.

Sources: #Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson has informed teams interested in hiring him as an OC that he plans to return to Houston. A big development for the #Texans, as Johnson wants to finish what he started with CJ Stroud, DeMeco Ryans, OC Bobby Slowik and the organization. pic.twitter.com/mpMoKThYsy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

Johnson has been a coach in the NFL since 2017 and has clawed his way to being one of the most talented offensive assistants in the league. Houston has obviously recognized what they had in him, reportedly offering a contract extension and raise to keep Johnson in with the Texans.

The Saints will now continue their OC search, which has narrowed down in candidates since they first started interviewing. As of today, San Francisco 49ers’ Passing Coordinator Klint Kubiak, QB coach Brian Griese, former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy and Baltimore Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis remain available.