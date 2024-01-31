 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints offensive coordinator candidate Jerrod Johnson decides to stay in Houston

New Orleans interviewed the Texans QB coach twice prior to his decision.

By Carson Caulfield
NFL: DEC 10 Texans at Jets Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since the very beginning of the offensive coordinator search process, Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson has been a strong candidate for the New Orleans Saints but on Tuesday, Johnson informed teams interested in him for a coordinator position that he will be staying in Houston, per reports.

Johnson has been a coach in the NFL since 2017 and has clawed his way to being one of the most talented offensive assistants in the league. Houston has obviously recognized what they had in him, reportedly offering a contract extension and raise to keep Johnson in with the Texans.

The Saints will now continue their OC search, which has narrowed down in candidates since they first started interviewing. As of today, San Francisco 49ers’ Passing Coordinator Klint Kubiak, QB coach Brian Griese, former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy and Baltimore Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis remain available.

