Fleur-de-Links, January 31: Saints interview former Bears OC for second time

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Saints conduct second interview with Luke Getsy-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints are still looking for an offensive coordinator and they held a second interview with another candidate.

Broncos hire Pete Carmichael-Mile High Report

Sean Payton is trying to get the band back together in the Mile High City by bringing in his former OC.

Demario Davis named to Pro Bowl-CSC

For the second time in his career, the Saints All-Pro linebacker is headed to the NFL All Star Game.

Saints will interview Greg Lewis-CSC

The WR coach for the Baltimore Ravens looks to be interested in the vacant and brings experience working with an MVP quarterback.

