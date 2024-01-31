Fleur-de-Links, January 31: Saints interview former Bears OC for second time

Saints conduct second interview with Luke Getsy-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints are still looking for an offensive coordinator and they held a second interview with another candidate.
Broncos hire Pete Carmichael-Mile High Report
Sean Payton is trying to get the band back together in the Mile High City by bringing in his former OC.
Demario Davis named to Pro Bowl-CSC
For the second time in his career, the Saints All-Pro linebacker is headed to the NFL All Star Game.
Saints will interview Greg Lewis-CSC
The WR coach for the Baltimore Ravens looks to be interested in the vacant and brings experience working with an MVP quarterback.
Had a great interview with #Saints TE @JuwanPlease and his wife Chanen this morning about their family, pets and working with @HillsPet for Shelter Bowl 2024. Be sure to look for the story on @SaintsCSC later this week. pic.twitter.com/ts9Wm2RHaO— Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) January 30, 2024
POV: it’s 2025, the #Saints have fired Dennis Allen. After an extensive search, Mickey Loomis makes a home run hire & gets lands Ben Johnson as the next HC in New Orleans. Life is good once again pic.twitter.com/CFoPW9az8T— Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) January 30, 2024
Remaining open OC positions around the NFL:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 31, 2024
New Orleans #Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
Only the Titans won't be looking for a playcaller.
