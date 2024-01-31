CSC Weekly Poll Results: Who should the Saints hire as their offensive coordinator?

In this weeks CSC poll question we asked you who should the New Orleans Saints bring in as their new offensive coordinator. After over 400 votes the poll showed an overwhelming favorite:

Who do you want to see the #Saints hire as OC? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) January 29, 2024

Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson won with 52.9% of the votes, but unfortunately late last night he decided to remain with the Houston Texans after receiving a new contract, taking his name off the board as a potential hire for the Saints.

Johnson helped make CJ Stroud into one of the best QBs in the NFL in just his first season, and was well sought after by many teams in need of an OC. But now that he is off the board the Saints will have to look elsewhere.

Texans gave Jerrod Johnson a contract extension and a raise. https://t.co/yoHAjVI4bf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Coming in second in the poll with 21.4% of the vote was San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak. Kubiak and the 49ers are currently preparing for the Super Bowl behind their 4th ranked passing offense led by 7th round pick Brock Purdy. Kubiak has play calling experience, as he took over play calling duties for the Broncos midway through last season and served as OC for the Minnesota Vikings the year before that. He has been a QB coach for most of his NFL career, and could work well with Derek Carr to get the passing game turned around.

Other potentials the Saints have brought in include 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, Saints QB coach Ronald Curry, former Bears OC Luke Getsy, and Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis.

Griese is an 11-year NFL vet and former analyst at ESPN, but has only been a coach for two years. It may be to early to give him an offensive coordinator job.

Curry has been an assistant coach with the Saints since 2016, serving as both wide receivers and quarterbacks coach. Curry would bring familiarity, but the Saints may want to hire an outside voice after the offense struggled last season.

Luke Getsy was fired by the Chicago Bears in early January, but despite this found success in his seven years as an assistant for the Packers, who routinely had one of the top passing offenses in the NFL.

Greg Lewis got his coaching start in the NFL with the Saints in 2015, and also spent five years with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls in the process. This season he helped rookie WR Zay Flowers finish 4th among rookies in receiving yards while Lamar Jackson had an MVP caliber season in the Ravens offense.

So far the Saints have interviewed seven different candidates who still remain available. Who would you like to see them hire now that Jerrod Johnson is off the board?

