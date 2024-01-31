Saints Center Erik McCoy named to the 2024 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced today that New Orleans Saints Center Erik McCoy has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl.

McCoy will replace Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow who will not participate. This will be McCoy's first ProBowl, and he will be the first Saints Center to appear in a Pro Bowl since Max Unger in 2018.

Erik McCoy was a 2nd round draft pick for New Orleans in 2019. Coming from Texas A&M, he has started in all 74 regular season games and 3 post season games at the center position. McCoy was voted a team captain by his teammates in the 2023 season. He was the only offensive lineman to start all 17 games. He anchored a line that only surrendered 20 sacks in the last 14 weeks of the season. The lowest of the NFC, and 2nd lowest of the whole NFL.

The 2024 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando. In it's 2nd year of the new format, the Pro Bowl games are a multi-day contest of AFC vs. NFC events ending in a televised flag football game on Sunday, February 4th at 2 pm CT.